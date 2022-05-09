Significant boost in moisture across SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A well timed Spring snowstorm produced areas of heavy wet snow across SW Montana mostly east of the divide Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Local storm reports show around 3”-4” of snow around Churchill, Bozeman 5”-7” of new snow, near Gallatin Gateway up to 13” of new snow, Wilsall 6”, and Livingston area 5.5” of new snow.

kbzk

The new snow did have a considerable amount of moisture which did produce property damage with broken tree limbs in downtown Bozeman.

The main storm system is spinning into North Dakota Monday afternoon but the upper-level trough sitting over the Pacific NW into Montana producing some lingering pockets of mainly mountain snow showers through early Tuesday morning.

kbzk

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for most of this week with additional rain or snow by Thursday into Friday over SW Montana.

Temperatures will begin to moderate as we head into next week.