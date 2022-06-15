Significant warm up moves in by Friday

Today's Forecast: Warmer temperatures and clear skies are in place for southwest Montana over the course of the net couple of days. Winds are still expected to gust between 20 and 30 mph. Temperatures will fall from the 60s and low 70s today to the 40s overnight with a stout southeast wind between 10-20 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 71; Low: 43. Clearing skies are expected for the afternoon with winds out of the west to northwest during the afternoon between 15-30 mph. Those winds will shift to the southeast for the evening between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 43. Skies will clear through the afternoon and evening. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 70; Low: 41. Mainly sunny skies and breezy with a west wind between15-30 mph decreasing to the

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 58; Low: 31. Warmer temperatures are expected over the next few days under clear skies and breezy conditions with winds out of the northwest between 10-25 mph.

RIVER LEVELS DROPPING IN SW MONTANA River gauges on the Gallatin river and Yellowstone river from Corwin Springs and Livingston all have dropped below flood stage. That is not the case downstream as that high water continues to work through Billings toward Miles City.

A significant warm-up is on tap for Thursday and Friday with daytime highs climbing to near 90° by Friday. While that will bump the flow numbers on our area streams and rivers, it does not appear at this point that we will see flood concerns as high as it was earlier in the week when we saw substantial rain combined with melting snowpack. We do have rain moving in along with cooler temperatures over the weekend.