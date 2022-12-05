Slick and slushy start to the week

Today's Forecast: While snow showers have moved out, our roads remain slick, and snow packed. Skies will slowly clear with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will pick up out of the south between 10-20 mph through the afternoon and could reduce visibility with blowing and drifting snow. Lows will fall quickly to the teens tonight and will likely leave us with icy roads tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 30; Low: 16. Slushy and slick roads for the morning with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening. Look for slick roads to continue for the evening.

BUTTE: High: 30; Low: 12. Icy roads early with clearing skies and lots of melting for the afternoon. Lows will fall quickly to the low teens and single digits tonight.

DILLON: High: 28; Low: 12. A few light flakes early with clouds clearing by the afternoon. Winds will be brisk this afternoon out of the southwest.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 25; Low: 7. Light snow is expected to continue for the afternoon and evening with a southerly wind between 10-20 mph.