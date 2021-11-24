Slick morning with cool afternoon sunshine for Wednesday

Today's Forecast: Slick and icy roads will keep the morning drives slow in the region, though full sunshine should help to melt some of the snow and ice fairly quickly. Highs will stay in the 30s for today with clear skies for most of the evening. Lows expected to drop to the teens and 20s overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 35; Low: 19. Skies will clear with a brisk northwest wind between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 35; Low: 17. Chilly but clear with a northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 35; Low: 18 Mostly clear with a west to northwest wind between 10-20 mph for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 28; Low: 10. Mainly clear skies for the afternoon with overnight lows falling quickly to near 10°.