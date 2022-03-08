Slick roads and colder with bands of snow for Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Snow showers and colder temperatures will be dominate for your Tuesday with slick and snow-covered roads for the morning. More snow showers are expected through the day bringing an additional 1”-3” to the region which will make the evening commute slow and slick as well. Highs will top out in the low 20s with winds out of the north between 10-20 mph leaving wind chills in the single digits.

BOZEMAN: High: 20; Low: -2. Snowy and colder with 2”-4” of fresh snow likely through the day today. Expect slow driving conditions. Wind chills will be in the single digits today and tonight with blowing and drifting snow expected.

BUTTE: High: 21; Low: -4. Colder with snow showers through the late afternoon. Accumulations are expected to be between 1”-3” today. Driving conditions will be slick and travel over passes will be icy.

DILLON: High: 25; Low: 0. Snow showers will blanket the area with an additional 1”-3” during the day with blowing and drifting snow likely.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 25; Low: -11. Cold with snow showers bringing 1”-2” of new snow to the area during the day. Windy conditions for the afternoon will continue to keep visibility low.