Slick roads and extreme cold for Wednesday

Today's Forecast: Slick roads, low visibility, and extreme cold are the biggest issues for the day. Accumulating snowfall is done for the region, but blowing and drifting snow is creating slick roads and poor visibility. Several accidents have been reported in the region for the morning. Expect temperatures to slowly warm to the low double digits by the afternoon with a light southeast wind between 5-10 mph for the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 10; Low: -4. Slick roads early with cold afternoon temperatures linger through the afternoon. While no new snow is expected, we will be dealing with low visibility through the morning.

BUTTE: High: 13; Low: -3. Roads will be slick and snow-packed or icy for the morning. Temperatures will remain frigid through the afternoon with light winds out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 11; Low: 0 Cold and cloudy to start the day with skies clearing by the afternoon and early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 12; Low: -12. Scattered light snow is expected for the morning before skies begin to clear for the afternoon.