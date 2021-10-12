Watch
Weather

Actions

Slick roads and light snow for Tuesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Slick Roads Bozeman Pass.jpg
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:18:15-04

Today's Forecast: Slick roads are dominating the day with light snow and chilly conditions to start the day. Snow will slowly taper through the afternoon with highs reaching the low and middle 30s by the afternoon. Skies will slowly clear this evening allowing temperatures to drop to the teens and single digits in the region.

BOZEMAN: High: 34; Low: 17. Light snow will taper through the morning. Expect slick and icy roads with skies slowly clearing by the evening.

BUTTE: High: 35; Low: 11. A few flurries are possible during the morning with mostly cloudy skies until the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 34; Low: 15 Blowing snow and cold for the morning before skies slowly clear during the afternoon and evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 14. Light snow through the early afternoon before skies slowly clear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader