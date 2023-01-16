Slick roads and light snow to start the week in SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Snow showers are light for your Monday morning and are creating slick conditions for the morning commute. Light snow is possible through the afternoon with limited accumulation but large impacts as daytime highs stay near freezing. Patchy fog could create additional driving concerns including ice on bridges and overpasses. Snow is expected to taper this evening as lows fall quickly back to the teens.

BOZEMAN: High: 33; Low: 16. Scattered snow showers are expected to continue leaving slick roads both for the morning and the evening commute. Winds will remain light, and you can expect fog again tonight.

BUTTE: High: 33; Low: 15. Light snow is expected for the morning with patchy freezing fog creating icy conditions for your morning drive. The evening may be slick as well as temperatures are not expected to climb much above freezing.

DILLON: High: 32; Low: 12. Light snow is possible with relatively light wind. Look for the possibility of some snow and ice slowing commutes for the morning and evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 30; Low: 2. Scattered light snow showers are expected to continue through the early afternoon before skies clear and temperatures drop this evening leaving our overnight lows near 0°.