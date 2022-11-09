Slick roads and more snow for Wednesday

Today's Forecast: Expect slick roads and cold conditions on top of additional snowfall for your Wednesday. Visibility will be low at times as we see snow squalls work across the area periodically through the day. Highs will be in the teens with a brisk east wind dropping wind chill values to single digits for most of the day.

BOZEMAN: High: 16; Low: 2. More snow is expected periodically through the day today totaling 2”-4” for most areas by early Thursday morning. Expect wind chills to drop to low single digits today and be prepared for slick roads.

BUTTE: High: 16; Low: -6. Periodic snow showers are expected with highs in the middle teens. Expect slick roads and slow commutes.

DILLON: High: 16; Low: 0. Bands of snow are likely today with storm totals near 2”-4” by the evening. Wind chill values will fall below zero at times during the day and sub-zero wind chills expected tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 33; Low: 2. While it will be chilly for your Wednesday, West will virtually be a banana belt for southwest Montana. Pockets of snow are expected with 4”-6” expected by 9 PM.