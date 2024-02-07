Slick roads and snow for Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

Roads are dicey to start your Wednesday with scattered snow showers continuing through the day. We are expecting to see 1”-3” through the day for most valleys with the heaviest snow expected in the morning before slowly tapering as you get into the afternoon. Hit and miss snow showers are expected tonight which could bring several of the totals closer to 4”. We will see our mountain passes pick up nearly 6” or more by Wednesday evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 33; Low: 20. Slick roads and scattered snow showers through the afternoon with 1”-3” by the early evening. Additional snow is likely overnight which could bring totals closer to 4” by Thursday.

BUTTE: High: 32; Low: 18. Snow showers are leaving roads slick and slushy. Expect 1”-3” of fresh snow through the early evening with an additional 1”-2” for the evening.

DILLON: High: 32; Low: 21. Snow is expected for the region leaving 1”-2” during the day with more snow likely for the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 20. Bands of heavy snow is possible for the day with 3”-6” of new snow falling in the area.