Slick roads and winter weather return to SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Bands of snow and cold temperatures will dominate the day with bands of snow and slick roads expected. Snow totals will likely be in the 1”-2” range west of the divide. East of the divide will likely be 3”-6” by early Tuesday with much higher totals in the mountains. Winds will be out of the east to southeast between 10-20 mph. Highs will top out in the low 30s with wind chill values in the teens.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: 36; Low: 13. Scattered snow showers and slick roads with bands of snow for the morning. Light snow will continue for the afternoon with heavier snow expected tonight through early Tuesday. Amounts will likely total 4”-6” by early Tuesday with light snow continuing through Tuesday morning.

BUTTE: High: 34; Low: 9. Cold and breezy with light snow through the morning. Snow showers will taper through the afternoon with slick conditions lingering through early Tuesday. Snow totals will top out between 1”-2” with locally higher amounts.

DILLON: High: 34; Low: 15. Bands of snow are expected through the morning with a total of 1”-2” possible through the early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 36; Low: 24. Bands of heavy snow are expected through the afternoon and evening with amounts approaching 6”-8” by early Tuesday morning.

COLD AIR SETTLES IN

The first part of the week will bring several chances of snow with cold temperatures leaving highs in the 20s and 30s. Snow showers are expected through Wednesday before we begin to see clearing skies but extremely cold temperatures. Highs by Thursday will top out in the teens and 20s and lows falling to near zero or below through Saturday morning.