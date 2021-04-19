Slick roads in SW Montana for Monday morning

Today's Forecast:Scattered snow showers and cold temperatures are keeping slick roads in play through the morning in Southwest Montana for your Monday. Snow showers will fade toward the noon hour. Temperatures will remain chilly for the afternoon with highs in the low to middle 30s. Winds will stay out of the northeast between 10-20 mph. Expect more sunshine for the afternoon with clear skies for the evening allowing lows to fall back to the teens tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 33; Low: 17. Scattered snow showers will fade through the morning leaving slick roads through the noon hour. Winds will be out of the northeast between 10-20 mph through the afternoon with more afternoon sunshine.

BUTTE: High: 37; Low: 16. Morning snow will fade quickly by mid-morning with a light northeast wind between 5-15 mph. Skies will clear for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 36; Low: 15. Spotty snow showers are expected through mid-morning before our skies clear this afternoon. A brisk east to northeast wind will stick around through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 32; Low: 9. Light snow showers will stick around through the middle morning as temperatures fall quickly this evening to the single digits under partly cloudy skies.

