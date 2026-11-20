Today's Forecast:

A chilly and slick start to Friday as snow tapers quickly in the morning. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine for the early afternoon with highs in the 20s and 30s. A few snow showers are possible during the late afternoonbefore a better chance for snow develops tonight. Around Bozeman, snow becomes more likely after 9 p.m. with light valley accumulation expected.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Late Day Snow Develops For Friday

BOZEMAN:

High: 33°; Low: 21°.

Slick roads are expected for the morning as snow tapers. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow for the afternoon. Snow develops tonight, mainly after 9 p.m., with 1"- 3" of accumulation possible. Snow should taper off early Saturday morning, with gradually improving conditions through the morning.

BUTTE:

High: 32°; Low: 19°.

Light morning snow is expected to taper quickly this morning. Expect a chilly day with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Snow chances increase tonight, with slick or snow-covered roads possible overnight into early Saturday before conditions begin improving.

DILLON:

High: 36°; Low: 21°.

Light snow will fade through the mid-morning. Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly for the afternoon with a few snow showers possible. Snow chances increase tonight, especially in the surrounding mountains, with some slick roads possible into Saturday morning.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

High: 34°; Low: 13°.

Cold with scattered snow showers possible today. Additional snow is possible tonight, keeping some roads snow-covered or slick into early Saturday before conditions gradually improve.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cat-Griz Forecast

Cats/Griz Travel and Thanksgiving Outlook

Fans traveling to Bozeman for the noon Cats/Griz game Saturday should plan for some slower travel early in the day. Overnight snow could leave Bozeman Pass and other roads into the Gallatin Valley snow-covered or slick Saturday morning. Most of the snow around Bozeman should be finished well before kickoff, with improving conditions as the morning goes along.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Saturday Morning Snow Potential

The overall weather pattern becomes quieter after the weekend with temperatures gradually warming next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs around Bozeman should climb toward the upper 30s and lower 40s. That should mean warmer and generally quieter travel weather heading into Thanksgiving, although a slight chance for rain or snow remains around the holiday.