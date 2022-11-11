Slight improvement in temperatures this weekend

BOZEMAN – The weekend forecast is dry with below normal temperatures. On average, daytime temperatures should reach the lower 40s this time of year but most forecast highs this weekend will only reach the lower 30s. That is a slight improvement compared to the last couple of days.

The 10 day outlook calls for more of the same with below normal temperatures through next week into the 3rd weekend of November.

A weak disturbance could bring a little snow back to SW Montana Thursday. A cold front will also produce colder temperatures by Thursday into Friday.

If you are planning to attend the Cat vs Griz football game in Bozeman on the 19th a very early forecast is cloudy, breezy, and cold with a daytime high around 20 degrees. This forecast has a good chance of changing.