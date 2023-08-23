Watch Now
Slightly unstable atmosphere could bring a few thunderstorms to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A SW flow aloft will continue to keep an isolated chance for late afternoon thunderstorm activity alive through the end of the week and possibly into the upcoming weekend.

Severe thunderstorms are not likely but a few storms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and stronger outflow peak wind gusts.

Temperatures will remain near normal through the end of the week but daytime highs will be climbing slightly above normal by the weekend and well above normal by early next week.

