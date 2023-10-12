Slow improvements begin Friday

BOZEMAN – A strong area of Low-pressure is developing over central Wyoming producing cooler than normal temperatures across Montana with the higher probability of rain and snow over the Southern most counties through this evening.

There are winter weather highlights up through this evening but should expire around midnight tonight. Mountain ranges that could see more snow include: Madison, Gallatin, Centennial, and the higher probability for heavy wet snow above 7,000’ will be the Absaroka-Beartooth.

As this system spins out of the region a weak high-pressure ridge will develop starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. This should produce a warming and drying trend with temperatures once again rising above normal by late weekend.