Slow improvements begin Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A strong Pacific cold front continues to drift downstream and produce plenty of wind Tuesday afternoon.

Snow did develop over most mountains and passes Monday night into Tuesday morning with minor travel impacts.

Overall, this stormy pattern will begin to move out of the region tonight and replacing it will be a warming SW flow and weak High-pressure for the rest of the week. Temperatures will begin to moderate tomorrow and will likely jump well above normal again by Friday.

The next active weather pattern will begin to enter the region this weekend with a few rain or snow showers by Saturday morning and an increasing probability of rain or snow Sunday into Monday. This will also trigger another cooling trend into early next week.

The National Weather Service continues a HIGH WIND WARNING east of the divide through 9 pm Tuesday. Peak wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

West of the divide a WIND ADVISORY is up for the Butte/Blackfoot region also through 9 pm Tuesday. Peak gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

kbzk

Local storm reports for peak wind gusts are as follows for SW Montana. Bannack 63 mph, Virginia City 67 mph, Sourdough Ridge near Bozeman 68 mph, Livingston 58 mph. These are just a few of the reports over the last 24 hours.