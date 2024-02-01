Slow moving storm to bring a change this weekend

BOZEMAN – A weather pattern change is coming soon. High-pressure this week produced near record highs is slowly drifting to the NE and replacing it will be a slow-moving Low-pressure system.

This will produce cooler temperatures, gusty winds and rain or snow beginning Friday night.

Over the weekend snow is likely at all levels. Rain changing to snow Friday night into Saturday could produce icy road conditions and a bigger push of wrap-around snow will impact the state on Sunday.

Snow accumulations will be highly varied but light to moderate valley snow is possible with moderate to heavy snow over mountains and passes Saturday into Sunday.

Next week, there will be additional rounds of snow with several weak systems keeping the weather pattern active and thus difficult travel conditions are likely this weekend into the end of next week.