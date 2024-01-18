Slow warming trend begins Friday afternoon and continues into the weekend

BOZEMAN – We are currently between storm systems Thursday afternoon. Clear skies, fresh snow on the ground, and a little shallow Arctic air in place will bring below zero temperatures again Thursday night into Friday morning.

The next Pacific storm is hitting the NW coast Thursday afternoon and should begin to increase cloud cover and bring light snow back to SW Montana Friday into Saturday morning. Mountains and passes could see a few inches of snow but most lower valleys very little to no snow is expected.

The good news in the weather forecast is a warming trend begins Friday afternoon and continues into the weekend and next week. Temperatures will be running slightly above normal this weekend and near normal next week. Daytime highs could rise above freezing and some of you could even see lower 40s this weekend.