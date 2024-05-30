Watch Now
Slow warming trend starts Friday

Posted at 1:19 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 15:19:29-04

BOZEMAN – Chilly air lingered behind Wednesday’s cold front and cool enough there was a little mountain snow first thing this morning.

Temperatures will begin to moderate starting Friday and could reach the lower 70s this weekend for the lower valleys. A couple of weak disturbances will bring mostly cloudy skies Saturday into Sunday and isolated spotty showers are possible over SW Montana.

Another weak disturbance will arrive on Monday producing a few showers and holding temperatures near normal.

Forecast models are hinting at a warm to hot weather pattern starting Wednesday of next week with forecast highs in the 80s and a few 90s.

