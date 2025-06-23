Slow warming trend this week for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A cool way to start the first weekend and first week of Summer. A deep trough is sitting over the western half of the country producing very chilly air temperatures across SW Montana.

Morning lows Monday bottomed out in the upper 20s to very low 30s. In fact, lows this morning came very close to record low levels.

Temperatures for the rest of this week will slowly moderate, both morning lows and daytime highs and by the end of the weekend we could be back up to slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

The good news in this cool snap was widespread moisture over the weekend. Most mountain ranges have a fresh blanket of snow, especially over the higher peaks. Most of this snow will melt away in the next few days.

