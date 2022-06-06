Slow warming trend this week with a few showers

BOZEMAN – Fantastic moisture for SW Montana over the last 3 days with more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to continue into Monday afternoon and evening.

There will be a break in this active pattern for the rest of the week with only a slight chance for a few light showers Wednesday afternoon and evening with a weak disturbance passing through the region.

Overall, a slow warming trend and mostly dry conditions are in the forecast for this week. The next weather maker will be a stronger cold front this weekend. Ahead of the front temperatures could jump into the upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday. Behind the front temperatures will drop back down into the lower 60s Sunday into Monday.

This next cold front should also produce scattered showers and thunderstorms late weekend into early next week.