Slow warming trend this weekend

BOZEMAN – A very slow warming trend continues this weekend with above normal temperatures returning to SW Montana by early next week.

Overall, the weekend weather pattern should be mostly quiet with good travel conditions. The only exception will be increasing surface wind gusts in high wind prone areas.

One of those areas will be Livingston. The National Weather Service has a WIND ADVISORY up for the Livingston area from 6 pm Friday to 6 pm Sunday. Peak wind gusts at times could reach the 60 to 70 mph range.

kbzk

Next week starts off mild and dry but the next weather maker will arrive late Wednesday with increasing rain or snow for lower valleys and snow over mountains and passes. Cooler temperatures will arrive with this system and there will be some valley snow by Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Plan now for possible wintry travel conditions later next week.