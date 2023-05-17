Smoky skies to continue into Thursday

BOZEMAN – Our first bout of thick wildfire smoke moved across Montana overnight and throughout the day as a Canadian cold front dropped in from the North.

There are large wildfires burning in northern Alberta NW of Edmonton. The thick wildfire smoke moved in behind a cold front overnight.

Air quality quickly deteriorated to the point of the worst rating of hazardous for short periods across central and northern Montana Wednesday morning.

There is an Air Quality Alert up mostly east of the divide through Thursday morning but could be extended if conditions don’t improve.

The good news is the weather forecast has a SW flow returning by the weekend and this should help improve air quality and produce above normal temperatures.