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Smoky with a few PM rumbles

Air Quality For Monday Morning.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
AM Air Quality
Air Quality For Monday Morning.jpg
Smoky with isolated t-storms
Posted

TODAY'S FORECAST
Monday is expected to bring a couple of isolated thunderstorms back to extreme southern part of our area as our daytime highs build into the middle 80s to near 90°. Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds are possible with some lightning and limited rain after 3 PM. Scattered smoke from regional fires may impact air quality, especially in valleys.

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Smoky Skies In Montana

BOZEMAN:

  • High: 88 | Low: 58
  • Smoke/Air Quality: Patchy smoke possible, especially midday; air quality may dip to “moderate” for those sensitive to smoke.
  • UV Index: High (7). Use sun protection when outdoors, particularly around midday.
  • Summary: Best rain chances are during the late afternoon and early evening. Skies turn from partly cloudy to clearer by late day. A few pop-up showers possible, but these should be minimal.

BUTTE:

  • High: 89| Low: 52
  • Smoke/Air Quality: Light smoke possible during the afternoon; overall air quality expected to remain acceptable but check current conditions if sensitive.
  • UV Index: High (6–7). Protect skin and eyes during midday sun.
  • Summary: Rain chances are fairly low with mainly clear skies early. Expect partly cloudy skies with a light north to northwest wind 5–10 mph.

DILLON:

  • High: 88 | Low: 57
  • Smoke/Air Quality: Hazy at times due to regional smoke; air quality generally “good” but could be moderate briefly.
  • UV Index: High (7). Sunscreen and hats recommended for outdoor activities.
  • Summary: Mild through the afternoon is expected to be sunny with thunderstorms to the south and east of the region. Skies clear tonight with a light west to northwest wind.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

  • High: 81 | Low: 46
  • Smoke/Air Quality: Overall good, but expect some haze or brief smoke, especially late afternoon to early evening.
  • UV Index: Moderate to High (6). Elevation increases sun strength—don’t skip sun safety!
  • Summary: Spotty rain chances today with developing area showers during the afternoon and early evening. Winds light and shifting from west/northwest toward southerly by evening.
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Isolated afternoon and evening rumbles

HOT AND SMOKY WITH ISOLATED T-STORMS
The main story is the risk for t-storms this week, especially between 4 PM and 7 PM. The Storm Prediction Center highlights a marginal risk for severe weather: be prepared for gusty winds and lightning. The combination of strong storms and areas of smoke will be the key hazards to watch heading through the week.

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