Smoky with a few PM rumbles

TODAY'S FORECAST

Monday is expected to bring a couple of isolated thunderstorms back to extreme southern part of our area as our daytime highs build into the middle 80s to near 90°. Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds are possible with some lightning and limited rain after 3 PM. Scattered smoke from regional fires may impact air quality, especially in valleys.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Smoky Skies In Montana

BOZEMAN:



High: 88 | Low: 58

Smoke/Air Quality: Patchy smoke possible, especially midday; air quality may dip to “moderate” for those sensitive to smoke.

UV Index: High (7). Use sun protection when outdoors, particularly around midday.

Summary: Best rain chances are during the late afternoon and early evening. Skies turn from partly cloudy to clearer by late day. A few pop-up showers possible, but these should be minimal.

BUTTE:



High: 89| Low: 52

Smoke/Air Quality: Light smoke possible during the afternoon; overall air quality expected to remain acceptable but check current conditions if sensitive.

UV Index: High (6–7). Protect skin and eyes during midday sun.

Summary: Rain chances are fairly low with mainly clear skies early. Expect partly cloudy skies with a light north to northwest wind 5–10 mph.

DILLON:



High: 88 | Low: 57

Smoke/Air Quality: Hazy at times due to regional smoke; air quality generally “good” but could be moderate briefly.

UV Index: High (7). Sunscreen and hats recommended for outdoor activities.

Summary: Mild through the afternoon is expected to be sunny with thunderstorms to the south and east of the region. Skies clear tonight with a light west to northwest wind.

WEST YELLOWSTONE:



High: 81 | Low: 46

Smoke/Air Quality: Overall good, but expect some haze or brief smoke, especially late afternoon to early evening.

UV Index: Moderate to High (6). Elevation increases sun strength—don’t skip sun safety!

Summary: Spotty rain chances today with developing area showers during the afternoon and early evening. Winds light and shifting from west/northwest toward southerly by evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Isolated afternoon and evening rumbles

HOT AND SMOKY WITH ISOLATED T-STORMS

The main story is the risk for t-storms this week, especially between 4 PM and 7 PM. The Storm Prediction Center highlights a marginal risk for severe weather: be prepared for gusty winds and lightning. The combination of strong storms and areas of smoke will be the key hazards to watch heading through the week.