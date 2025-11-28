Snow and cold continues into Friday evening

BOZEMAN – Winter storm highlights remain in place through Friday evening with steady snowfall, locally windy conditions, and falling temperatures.

Look for difficult travel conditions through Saturday morning at all levels across Montana. Modified Arctic air is digging to the south with this snowstorm creating very icy road conditions even after the snow stops later tonight.

Areas of blowing snow is also knocking visibility down to less than a mile at times, especially east of the divide.

Temperatures will be colder than normal this weekend with moderation by early next week. Hopefully, we will not fall below zero, but that is possible for a few select cold spots locally.

A weak disturbance could produce a little light snow over mountains and passes on Saturday.

