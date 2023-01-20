Snow and wind coming beginning Saturday night

BOZEMAN – Another Pacific storm will pass through Montana this weekend producing scattered snow showers and localized strong surface wind gusts.

Ahead of the storm temperatures could rise slightly above freezing Saturday, that will come with stronger wind gusts in the afternoon.

A cold front will pass through the state Saturday night into Sunday morning producing scattered snow showers and gusty surface winds along with cooler temperatures.

Snow accumulations should be on the light side, but enough snow is likely to produce icy roads Sunday into Monday.

The area of greatest concern is along the Rocky Mountain Front with wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph possible Saturday into Sunday and mountain ranges over central Montana with the higher probability of light to moderate snow.

SW Montana will see valley snow accumulations around 1”-3” and slightly higher amounts for mountain passes and at time wind gusts 20 to 30 mph this weekend.

kbzk

The National Weather Service did issue a HIGH WIND WATCH Saturday into Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front, likely to be upgraded anytime now to a high wind warning. This means conditions look favorable for peak damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are possible.

kbzk

The National Weather Service did issue a WINTER STORM WATCH across central Montana Saturday night into Sunday night for possible heavy snow.

Snow accumulations in the Watch area could be between 8”-14” along with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

kbzk

This watch will likely get upgraded to a winter storm warning soon.