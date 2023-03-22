Snow is likely beginning Thursday evening

BOZEMAN – a short-lived break in the active weather today with mostly clear skies and cooler than normal temperatures across most of Montana.

A NW flow will pave the way for several disturbances to bring increasing areas of snow and continued chilly temperatures starting Thursday evening with a better chance for valley and mountain snow Friday.

Over the weekend temperatures will remain rather cold for this time of the year along with areas of light snow Friday night through Sunday night.

Next week looks a little dry and only slightly milder but remains cooler than normal.

