Snow will continue into Friday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A very unstable atmosphere will continue to produce scattered snow showers Thursday night through Friday night.

Plan on slow-go travel conditions again especially Friday morning.

Valley and mountain snow is likely to wrap up the work week, but this will be exiting the state by the weekend.

The National Weather Service has WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES up for most SW Montana Thursday night through Friday evening.

Mountains and passes could see up to 6”+ and most lower valleys could see several inches of new snow.

By the weekend skies will clear and temperatures will be colder. Near normal temperatures are likely to continue throughout most of next week.