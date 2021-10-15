Snowpack is up with a warmer weekend ahead

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will begin to warm up for your Friday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures creeping to the 40s and low 50s. Winds will pick up for the afternoon between 10-20 mph out of the south. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the evening as lows fall back to upper 20s and low 30s overnight. The weekend will see a more dramatic warm-up with highs near 60° by Sunday but look for winds to pick up for most of the weekend.

BOZEMAN: High: 49; Low: 28. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the afternoon in the area as temperatures begin to move closer to 50° during the afternoon. Melting snow will slow the warm-up through the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 51; Low: 29. Milder temperatures are expected for the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Look for a west to southwest wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 49; Low: 30 Partly cloudy skies with a westerly wind between 10-20 mph. Skies for the evening will be partly cloudy with a chilly, but not cold, overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 36; Low: 16. A mix of sunshine and clouds will keep temperatures in the middle 30s for highs today. Skies clear overnight with a little patchy fog as lows fall to the middle teens overnight.