Soggy start to your week

Today's Forecast: What a weekend for rain across Montana. Between consistent rain and some mountain snow, we certainly made headway regarding seasonal rainfall. Today we will continue to pick up showers as that cool airmass continues to press across the region.Highs will stay in the 40s & 50s with showers throughout the evening. We are expecting to see the showers turn spottier through the evening and overnight with clear skies by early Tuesday.Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Rain continues

BOZEMAN: High: 51; Low: 47. Pack the rain gear for your soggy Monday.Light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day again today.Showers will turn lighter and less frequent as the evening wears on.Winds are expected to be consistently out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph

BUTTE: High: 51; Low: 42. Cool showers and beneficial rain lingers across the area again for Monday.Winds expected out of the northwest between 10-20 mph today.We will see the showers lighten up tonight with just a spotty chance for rain on Tuesday.

DILLON: High: 52; Low: 45. The rain continues for the region again for Monday with highs nearly 20° below our seasonal average. Our showers will be light and spotty by the afternoon, but we don’t expect to see significant clearing in our skies until the overnight hours.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 47; Low: 37. Chilly once again with the possibility of some high mountain snow showers through the late morning. Rain will stick around throughout the afternoon and evening with a slow clearing expected overnight.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather 72 hour rainfall totals

TEMPERATURES CLIMB THIS WEEK:

Here is a look at some of the rain totals from across the region since Friday. We have a lot of unofficial numbers ‘pouring’ (see what we did there?) into the weather center, but the numbers here are a few that will be going into the official record.

As we move toward the nation's semi-quincentennial (250th birthday) our 4th of July looks relatively dry and warm with highs topping near 80°.We are likely to see several spotty shower or afternoon thunderstorm chances this week, which is fantastic as we move toward our drier months across the region.