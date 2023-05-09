Watch Now
Spotty showers and cool

Warming and drying trend begins this weekend
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 09, 2023
BOZEMAN – The atmosphere continues to be slightly unsettled with spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms even a touch of higher mountain snow.

The pattern will continue over the next couple of days but the chance for moderate to heavy rain across the SW corner of Montana is very low.

Heavy rainfall is possible for far SE Montana and across the Dakotas heading into the end of the week.

A warming and drying trend should begin this weekend with temperatures likely to jump back up into the mid 70s and even a few low 80s by early next week.

Above normal temperatures will lead to more rapid mountain snowpack melting thus look for rising river levels especially on smaller streams and creeks but even the larger river systems will be running high next week.

