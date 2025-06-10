Spring thunderstorms will impact SW Montana through Wednesday evening

BOZEMAN – An unstable atmosphere is developing Tuesday afternoon and more so on Wednesday afternoon. This means you should be watching for afternoon to early evening thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low risk of damaging storms Tuesday afternoon from Billings to Great Falls with just a small part of SW Montana included in the “Marginal” risk area.

Wednesday, all of SW along with southern and central Montana is at a “Marginal” risk of damaging thunderstorms. This means there could be a few thunderstorms that are capable of damaging hail and/or damaging wind gusts.

Some storms could also produce brief heavy rain, and of course all thunderstorms will produce frequent lightning.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler with considerable cloud cover and isolated showers and thunderstorms for the next couple of days.

