Storm ending with colder temperatures by Wednesday morning

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is currently sitting over the northern and central Rockies producing cooler temperatures and widespread snow along with difficult travel conditions.

Areas of snow and blowing snow are still impacting many of the mountain passes across SW Montana at mid-day Tuesday. The snow should slowly diminish after sunset, but the wind could continue to produce areas of blowing snow through the evening into Wednesday morning.

kbzk

Skies could partially clear, and temperatures will be trending much colder by Wednesday morning with below zero temperatures for higher elevated valleys like Butte and West Yellowstone.

The rest of the week should be on the dry side, but below normal temperatures are likely Wednesday and near normal temperatures returning by the end of the week.

The National Weather Service continues Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through 11 pm for most of SW Montana.

kbzk