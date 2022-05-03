Storm to continue to impact SW Montana through Tuesday evening

BOZEMAN – An upper-level Low over Northern Utah is spinning wrap around bands of rain and snow throughout most SW Montana Tuesday. Areas of heavy rain and heavy wet snow have been developing from Dillon to Bozeman to the SE.

The biggest travel impacts so far from this storm have been over mountain passes in Madison and Beaverhead Counties. Norris Hill has be hit hardest with heavy wet snow, accidents, brief road closures all day. Other passes experiencing heavy wet snow include Big Hole Pass near Dillon and near Raynolds Pass.

kbzk

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Midnight Tuesday above 6,000’ for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties.

kbzk

This storm will begin to drift out of the area later tonight and a brief warming and drying trend begins Wednesday and continues into Thursday with another storm likely to impact Montana by the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

As of noon Tuesday, here are the preliminary precipitation reports in SW Montana. Heaviest rain again has been between Dillon and Bozeman to the SE. Butte area has seen very little moisture from this storm.