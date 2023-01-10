Storm track remains south of Montana

BOZEMAN – Another strong Pacific storm is aiming to impact most of California in the next couple of days with more heavy valley rain and heavy higher mountain snow.

The main storm track should remain mostly south of Montana for the remainder of the week with the exception of the West Yellowstone to Monida Pass region. Storm energy will hit California and move into the central Rockies but could clip the southernmost tip of Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties along with Yellowstone National Park.

The flow aloft will remain out of the West to SW and this should continue to produce slightly warmer than normal temperatures Wednesday and well above normal temperatures by Friday and Saturday. In fact, by Saturday forecast highs are running around 10 degrees above normal.