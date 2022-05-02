Storms keep coming with beneficial moisture

BOZEMAN – Another round of rain and snow to pass over SW Montana Monday night through Tuesday night.

Rotating bands around an upper-level Low will clip SW Montana with snow above 5,000’ and accumulating snow above 6,000’. Lower valleys should see periods of rain and possibly moderate to heavy rain at times.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties from Midnight Monday to Midnight Tuesday above 6,000’.

Snow accumulations between 2”-4” is likely at pass level with higher mountain peaks possibly picking up 6” to a foot of new snow. Some of the heaviest snow bands are likely along the MT/ID state line especially in SW Beaverhead County.

A warming and drying trend will begin on Wednesday and continue into Thursday but more cool and wet weather will return by Friday into the upcoming weekend.