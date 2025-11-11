STORMTracker Forecast: Warm & Sunny Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Another afternoon of highs in the 50s and low 60s for your Tuesday with clearing skies and light wind for southwest Montana.Expect mostly sunny skies through the middle of the afternoon before a few clouds move in for the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 57; Low: 38. Mild and sunny through the afternoon today with a light south wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 34. Mostly sunny and mild with light winds.A few clouds for the evening with mild lows in the middle 30s.

DILLON: High: 59; Low: 37. Partly cloudy to start before skies clear for the afternoon allowing highs to soar to near 60° by the late afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 48; Low: 26. Mild and dry with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

COOLER WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

A Pacific cold front is expected to move through the area from Thursday night into Friday and will drop our daytime highs back to near-average for Friday and Saturday.Highs are expected to fall from the upper 50s and low 60s to the low 50s and upper 40s with even cooler air moving in early next week.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cooler weather beginning on Friday in SW Montana

Our main concern is for wet and slushy mountain snow on Friday and Saturday with chilly rain showers for valleys on Friday.The cooler weather is expected to stick around for most of next week with several shower chances expected.