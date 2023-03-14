Stormy pattern through Thursday

BOZEMAN – A stormy pattern for the next couple of days across most of the western half of the country. There is a powerful Pacific storm over California, a cold front pushing into Eastern Montana, and a weak upper-level Low over the Gulf of Alaska.

The storm over California will migrate to the NE and begin to push warm and very moist air up into Idaho, Wyoming and Montana beginning Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Mountains and passes will have a high probability of seeing periods of snow, heavy at times, and gusty surface winds. Lower valleys could see a rain-snow mix with accumulating snow in the colder overnight hours.

This will create difficult travel conditions to hazardous travel conditions through Thursday late morning.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WARNING for most mountains and pass across SW Montana up into central Montana through 6 am Thursday.

Snow accumulations of 10”-20” is possible with peak wind gusts around 55 mph.

The National Weather Service issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES from midnight Tuesday to 6 am Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot region and for the Bozeman and Ennis areas.

Snow accumulations of 1”-6” is possible with gusts to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service issued an AVALANCHE WARNING for the backcountry regions in Madison, Gallatin counties, the Centennial Range in SW Beaverhead county, and in Eastern Idaho.

Heavy snow and strong wind gusts are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Human triggered and natural avalanches are possible.