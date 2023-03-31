Strong cold front arrives Saturday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A strong cold front will race across Montana Saturday producing strong surface winds and scattered rain or snow.

The best potential for moderate to heavy snow will be over mountains ranges along the MT/ID state line and down around Yellowstone National Park. Some forecast models have a high estimate of 8”-12” around Big Sky to West Yellowstone and over into the YNP.

There are some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES up for mountain ranges across SW Montana Saturday morning into Saturday evening.

This cold front will begin to increase surface winds ahead of the front Saturday late morning with most intense gusts likely with the cold front late Saturday afternoon. Peak wind gusts 30 to 50 mph are likely for all areas, however, in high wind regions peak gusts over 60 mph are possible.

The National Weather Service continues a HIGH WIND WATCH Saturday morning through Saturday for several areas around SW Montana.

Behind the front there could be some lingering hit and miss mostly mountain snow showers Sunday but a much cooler NW flow aloft will develop knocking temperatures back down well below normal into early next week.