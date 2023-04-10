Strong cold front arrives Tuesday with powerful wind gusts

BOZEMAN – Temperatures are well above normal Monday afternoon and should continue to stay warm through Tuesday, but a cold front will put an end to the current warming trend by Wednesday.

High-pressure is currently sitting over the central and northern Rockies producing a warm and dry pattern. The next weather maker is a Pacific storm hitting the Pacific NW Monday afternoon and a strong cold front will pass through Montana Tuesday afternoon.

This cold front will produce widespread strong surface wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph across most of Montana.

Behind this front temperatures will begin to cool below normal again and look for scattered rain or snow with the front Tuesday afternoon and all snow by Thursday morning.

There are numerous weather highlights issued across SW Montana.

The National Weather Service continues a FLOOD WATCH below 6,000’ east of the divide across SW Montana. Lower elevations could see rapid melting snow and this could cause small streams and creeks to overflow their banks and produce flooding. The watch is up through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has a HIGH WIND WATCH and WIND ADVISORY up over SW Montana Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. Sustained surface wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph are likely and peak gusts between 50 to 60 mph are possible.