Strong Spring storm will continue through Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories continue through midnight Tuesday across SW Montana. Wind gusts 30 to 60 mph are the greatest weather impacts through midnight.

Rain and snow will be increasing locally tonight through Thursday morning as a very healthy plume of moisture is wrapping around an area of Low-pressure that is currently over western North Dakota.

Heavy wet snow will impact most mountain ranges and could impact travel conditions for numerous mountain passes Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Higher elevations could see over a foot of heavy wet snow.

Central Montana continues to be under a BLIZZARD WARNING in the Neihart area. 1’-3’ feet of snow with wind gusts to 60 mph will create dangerous travel conditions between Great Falls and White Sulphur Springs.

Valley snow is possible for SW Montana but should melt away by the end of the week as a warming and drying trend begins on Friday.