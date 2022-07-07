Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Strong storms expected Thursday in SW Montana

Severe Storm Outlook for Thursday.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Severe Storm Outlook for Thursday.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 11:09:37-04

Today's Forecast: Southwest Montana is once again looking at the potential of strong storms capable of producing wind gusts in excess of 58 mph and 1 inch hail. Our storms are expected to for between 1 PM and 3 PM and continue into the early evening. Highs today will stay in the low and middle 80s with constant wind between 10-20 mph with a west to southwest wind.

BOZEMAN: High: 84; Low: 54. Isolated thunderstorms are likely for the afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty wind and small hail. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 80; Low: 50. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms are possible for the middle afternoon with 1” hail and gusty wind in excess of 60 mph. Expect sustained winds between 10-20 mph out of the west.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 50. Scattered thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon and early evening. A few storms could produce dangerous or damaging wind and small hail.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 80; Low: 42. Look for warm and breezy conditions with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover