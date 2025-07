BOZEMAN – An unstable atmosphere again today will lead to scattered strong thunderstorm development over SW Montana. Some storms could turn severe with possible damaging windy gusts and/or large damaging hail.

The other hazard with this type of weather pattern is lightning. Numerous potential new wildfires start is possible today and again on Tuesday.

Late afternoon through early evening is the best times for thunderstorm activity. Early mornings should remain storm free.