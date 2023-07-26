Stronger thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A mostly dry pattern continued Wednesday across SW Montana but that is about to change with monsoonal moisture lifting northward and creating a few thunderstorms Thursday and stronger thunderstorms on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for strong to severe thunderstorms over SW Montana Friday afternoon. This means that a few thunderstorms could be strong enough to produce property damage with powerful outflow wind gusts and/or large damaging hail.

By the weekend only a few isolated rumbles are likely, and temperatures will climb slightly above normal.