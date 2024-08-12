Stronger thunderstorms possible east of the divide Tuesday

BOZEMAN – A SW flow aloft will continue to produce scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms over SW Montana through Wednesday and a few more rumbles by Friday.

Some thunderstorms could be strong and capable of producing damaging outflow wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain.

The area of greatest concern for possible stronger thunderstorms will be over southern Bearhead County, to Bozeman eastward Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than normal this week with increasing temperatures by the weekend.