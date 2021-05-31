Watch
Sunny and warm for your Memorial Day

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Posted at 8:28 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 10:28:55-04

Memorial Day Forecast:Your Memorial Day will be a warm and sunny. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 70s for the afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the northwest between 5-15 mph. Thin clouds will roll in late this afternoon and evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 78; Low: 48. Mostly sunny and mild with a light wind between 5-15 mph out of the northwest.

BUTTE: High: 75; Low: 45. Lots of sunshine and light wind between 5-10 mph through the afternoon with thin clouds for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 78; Low: 45. Sunny skies and thin clouds for the afternoon with a westerly wind between 5-15 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 71; Low: 35. After a crisp and cool start to the day our temperatures will climb steadily into the low 70s by the afternoon.

