SW flow to bring a milder temperature pattern this week

BOZEMAN – SW flow has returned to Montana and this should lock us into a milder temperature pattern this week with forecast temperatures running around 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Numerous Pacific storms will impact the west coast this week but only a slight chance of mountain snow is expected for SW Montana over the next few days. The West Yellowstone area and YNP will have a slightly higher chance of snow over the next few days.

Look for melting of road snow and refreezing at night leading to ice sections and black ice in the early morning hours both in town and on area highways.