Temperatures slowly warm by the weekend in SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Expect light flurries scattered across the region for your Thursday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s for the afternoon with a west to southwest wind between 10-20 mph. Skies will slowly clear for the evening leaving lows in the teens and 20s for Friday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 39; Low: 22. Isolated flurries and mostly cloudy with rays of sunshine expected for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 38; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy with light snow in the morning. Temperatures will build to the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon as winds pick up to 10-20 mph out of the west.

DILLON: High: 38; Low: 22. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a west wind between 10-20 mph. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight as skies clear.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 33; Low: 13. A little light snow is expected before noon before our skies slowly clear and temperatures stay in the low and middle 30s.