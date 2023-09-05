Terrible air quality continues to impact most of Montana

BOZEMAN – We are currently between storm systems and that is allowing the overall weather pattern to improve for SW Montana.

The flow aloft will shift out of the SW beginning Wednesday and this should help temperatures rise to near normal temperatures but there is a chance for some pop-up thunderstorms to develop Wednesday through Friday.

The chance for isolated thunderstorms is higher by the weekend but right now the rumbles should be isolated and not widespread.

The other major development in the overall pattern across Montana is thick wildfire smoke blanketing much of the state east of the divide.

An Air Quality Alert has been extended into Wednesday morning for most of northern, central and eastern Montana counties.

kbzk

Air quality ratings have been holding in the “unhealthy” range for most of the day. We hope to see improving air quality as the flow aloft shifts back out of the SW beginning Wednesday.